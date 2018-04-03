At least two persons have been killed and a community leader kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that two rival cult gangs, operating within Mgbuelia village, in Rundele had clashed, leaving two persons killed, following an argument that broke out during grand finale of their hunting expedition at the weekend.

A source within the community, Alex Igbani, who confirmed the attack to the reporter, said in a separate attack after the cult violent incident, some yet-to-be-identified armed men invaded the residence of Chief Goodluck Umetor, on Monday night, and whisked him away at gunpoint.

Igbani said the whereabouts of Chief Umetor have remained unknown even as no contact has been established between the family members and the kidnappers.

He expressed, “My brother, it all started on Sunday, when our village marked our cultural festival called hunting expedition. Two cult gangs clashed, which resulted to the murder of two persons.

“On Monday night, just some minutes past 10pm, we heard gunshots and discovered that our recognized chief has been kidnapped. We don’t know those behind these dastardly acts”.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, has also confirmed the incidents to journalists.

Omoni assured that the command had intensified efforts to ensure that the kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt and the hoodlums apprehended.