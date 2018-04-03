The Kwara State Police Command says it has arrested 11 persons in connection with an intra-cult group mayhem which occurred on Tuesday morning in Baboko and Agaka communities of Ilorin West Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this while speaking with the newsmen at the scene of the incident.

He explained that the violence began on Tuesday morning when a faction of an unknown cult group was about to install a new leader.

“We gathered that a faction of a group was planning to install a new leader and one of the leaders opposed this.

“According to what we gathered, loyalists of the leader who opposed the installation of the new leadership tormented the communities.

“The group engaged shop owners in the areas leading to a free for all which later led to the closure of shops.

“As you can see, we have moved our men here and normalcy is returning gradually to the areas, ” Okasanmi said.

He said the command had already declared the leader of the group wanted.

The police spokesman, who also said no life was lost, added that the force would ensure that commercial activities resume as soon as possible in the affected areas.