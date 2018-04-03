A seven-man armed gang suspected to be cultists have reportedly shot dead a 26-year-old man, Mr Onyeka Oyende, at Ndemili community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Monday morning.

Onyeka, who is believed to be a nephew of the chairman of the local vigilance group, was killed by the gunmen led by an ex-convict.

Although, it was not clear what led to the killing, sources in the community disclosed that the suspected cultists had been terrorising the community.

Unconfirmed report had it that the deceased was also alleged to be a member of the cult group which gruesomely murdered him.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident, adding that two members of the alleged killer gang have been arrested by the police in the area.

Aniamaka also confirmed that the seven-man gang was led by one Prince Ogolie who had just been released from prison in an ongoing case of arson and attempted murder.

According to him, “The incident happened at 01:00hr on Monday. A leader of the community vigilante reported the matter at the Ndemili Police Station. The deceased was a nephew to the vigilante member.

“He was attacked and shot dead by a gang of seven led by one Prince Ogolie. The gang leader was only recently released from prison in an ongoing case of arson and attempted murder. Two of the suspects have been arrested by the police. The corpse has been deposited at Ndemili hospital morgue.”