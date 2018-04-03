An Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, has sentenced a man, Akinyemi Babatunde, to death by hanging.

The convict was said to have robbed his former employer, Dr. Faith Omotayo of her Toyota Camry car, and also made attempts to kill her.

The court, presided over by Justice Yemi Fasanmi, also established that the convict stole a laptop, two cell phones and a power bank all belonging to Omotayo in 2012.

Babatunde who had been standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery since 2013, was said to be an employee of Dr. Omotayo till he committed the offences.

According to the charge, Babatunde used knife to threaten Omotayo, tied her to a plastic chair and covered her mouth with a piece of cloth in her house located at CAC street, Isuada in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

In his ruling, Justice Fasanmi held that the court has through the proofs and evidences before it established the case of robbery against the convict.

He said the Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Wale Bamisile, proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Babatunde was involved in robbery and attempted to kill Mrs. Omotayo.

He, then, sentenced Babatunde to death by hanging.