The Police on Tuesday arraigned three hotel marketers in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over alleged joint act and N348,000 fraud.

Joy Bassey, 28, Joshua Emanokwe, 38, and Israel Jacob, 35, are standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on joint act and stealing.

The prosecutor, Adeniyi Oyeyemi, told the court that one Ekpo Ankan of Newton Park Hotel, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, reported the matter at Wuse Divisional Police Station on March, 17.

Oyeyemi alleged that Bassey and Emanokwe, both marketing staff of Newton Park Hotel, connived with another marketing staff, Israel Jacob of Reiz Continental Hotel.

He said Jacob working on the instructions of Bassey and Emanokwe, fraudulently demanded for a commission from the management of Newton Park Hotel.

He said Jacob claimed the commission was for a business transaction he brought for them from an organisation that used the hotel facility for an event.

He further said that it was after the hotel management raised a cheque of N348,000, in favour of Jacob, that they realised it was a scam.

During investigation, it was revealed that Bassey took N278,000, gave Emanokwe N50,000 and Jacob N20,000.

Oyeyemi said the offences contravened Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Magistrate, Maryam Yusuf, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until May 17, for hearing.