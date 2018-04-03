A 49-year-old driver, Musiliu Tijani, who allegedly robbed passengers of their valuables at gun-point, was on Tuesday remanded in Kirikiri Prison, Lagos, by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.K. Dosunmu, refused the accused bail and ordered that he should be remanded in prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Tijani, who resides at Agbado area of Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, robbery and stealing.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt Dada Wasiu, the accused committed the offences on Feb. 22 at CMS, Lagos.

He said that the accused and others still at large, conspired to rob Mr Abdulsalam Basir and Mr Ayoola Bello of their valuables.

“The accused robbed Basir, a businessman, of goods valued at N966, 000 and Bello of N75, 000 property,” he said.

Wasiu said that the complainants boarded the bus from Costain to CMS, but on their way, the accused brought out guns and robbed them.

“The accused threatened to shoot the complainants if they refused to surrender their valuables.

“Some other passengers, who were also robbed, were dropped on the way.

“But luck ran against the accused as the bus later developed fault and the complainants raised alarm which attracted the attention of police.

“The accused was arrested while others escaped with the stolen valuables,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 297 stipulates 21 years imprisonment for being in possession of firearms.

The case was adjourned until April 30 for mention.