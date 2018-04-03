Divine Ogidi and Favour Anyaoguin, who allegedly flogged a teenage apprentice fatally, were on Tuesday hauled before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The duo allegedly conspired and flogged a 17-year-old apprentice, Chidozie Sunday, until he died.

The accused — Ogidi, 32, and Anyaogu, 22 — are standing trial on two counts of conspiracy and murder.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But Police Prosecutor, Jimah Iseghede, told the court that the accused committed the offences on February 23 at No. 7, Kayode Bello St., off Celestial Road, Igando, a Lagos suburb.

He said the accused allegedly beat the 17-year-old Chidozie Sunday, an apprentice, with cane until he became unconscious and died.

The offences contravened sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O. Kusanu, admitted the duo to bail of N100,000 each, with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 3 for mention.