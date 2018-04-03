A Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced three men, Umar Aliyu, 25, Bello Ishaq, 23, and Buhari Lawal, 21, to six months imprisonment each for joint act and theft.

The Magistrate, Mr Ahmed Ubangari, however, gave each of the convict, that admitted committing the offences, N3,000 option of fine each.

The convicts of no fixed addresses committed the offences on March 22 at 3:00a.m.

The prosecutor, Mr Adeyemi Oyeyemi, said that the convicts jointly gained unlawful entry into Agabis Hotel, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

According to the prosecutor, the convicts made away with two generator batteries all valued at N120,000.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the batteries were recovered from the convicts.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.