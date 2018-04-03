Sheikh Yakubu Musa, a leader of the Izalatul Bid’ah Ma’lkamatus Sunnah, has canvassed for a Peace and Reconciliation Summit to end incessant killings in Zamfara.

Musa made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that the summit was necessary to ending the protracted conflicts and killings in rural areas of the state.

“I call on all security agencies, stakeholders, politicians, the Federal and Zamfara State Governments to organize a peace meeting that would resolve the conflict between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

“The Northern elders should also provide candid advice that will bring to an end the series of killings in Zamfara state.

“Innocent local farmers are being killed almost on weekly basis by the unknown gunmen that allegedly have some issues with the state government,” the Islamic cleric said.

Musa said local villagers must however work with security agents by alerting them on the movement of the bandits.

“The unknown gunmen used to ride their motorcycles in convoy before they carry out any attack on the rural folks.

“The local people should therefore inform the military about the movement of the killers so that they can stop them,” he said.

He called for intense prayers for God to facilitate ways of ending the carnage.

The killings in Zamfara have persisted in spite of the deployment of soldiers to the state.