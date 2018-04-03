Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, said the four-day long Easter holidays afforded them the ideal time to bond with families and shop.

Residents, who spoke with newsmen, described the holidays as one of the longest adding that they spent quality time with their families after the rush of the first quarter of the year.

All through the holidays, climaxing on Monday, malls, shops and yard sales experienced sales surge, with shoppers trooping in and out of them.

At Jabi waterfront, fun seekers were seen cruising boat rides and having picnics with their families.

Respondents gleefully told newsmen that they were glad at the opportunity provided by the long Easter holidays for them to hang out with their families.

Mr. Uchenunu Ochenu, a banker who was having a picnic with his parents, wife, children and siblings said that he rarely found time to see his family and was happy to have fun with them because of the holiday.

“This holiday is long and nobody really has an excuse not to be around family. You have from Friday to today, Monday.

“For those of us who rarely find the time to be with our families, the Easter holidays give us an advantage that other holidays may not present,” Ochenu said.

Similarly, Miss Blessing Onoja said that she was pleased to see all her siblings, as they all travelled from school to be with their parents.

“Other times, you may not want to travel home because it may be one day or two days, but this four days holiday, you can travel, spend good time and go back.

“I am very happy to see all my siblings and my parents are excited too. Last time I saw them was Christmas and its three months already,” Onoja said.

Meanwhile, tons of shoppers trooped in and out of malls, supermarkets, cinemas and yard sales with their families.

Speaking with newsmen, respondents said they found the Easter holidays convenient to shop because they are not confined to the weekend.

Mrs Zainab Aminu, a doctor said that she usually does not find the time to do as much shopping as she has done during this holiday due to the nature of her job.

She added that most of the items are usually on discount sales during the holiday, so it is the best time to get good sales deals.

“You know it’s already three months into the year, some of us haven’t really shopped since Christmas. So, I have to take advantage of this long holiday to shop properly before we all resume our work routine.

“The plus is that you do it with your children, there are side attractions everywhere. So, it’s an effective work-fun bonding moment,” Aminu said.

A toy seller at Jabi Waterfront, Mr Samuel Chukwuma, told newsmen that patronage has been very high since the holiday began.

“Since Friday, plenty children have come with their families and sales have been really good, especially Sunday and Monday.”

Also, yard salesmen and women also acknowledged the high sales, especially on women and children wear, accessories and household items.

Mrs Adebisi Olowolagba, a women accessories seller, told newsmen that she sold out most of the items she brought to the park to sell, as most people are buying souvenirs to travel back with.

“People will travel back and they are rushing things we sell to take back with them. We are enjoying the patronage.”