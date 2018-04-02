Mr Joshua Odekunle, the General Superintendent of Northern “B’’ Province of the Church Celestial Church of Christ, says the celebration of Easter represents triumph over tribulations for all Christians.

Speaking on Monday in a service to commemorate Easter Monday in Dutse near Kubwa, Abuja, he observed that more than six million members of the church joined the world in the celebration.

“It is a victory for all Christians that the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ rose from death after three days.

“We are celebrating, therefore, we need to show love to one another,’’ he said.

Odekunle said that with the prayer of the faithful and serious dedication in service to God, Nigeria would overcome its problems.

“I will confidently tell the world that by the end of this year, Nigeria will start witnessing positive changes and things will start getting better,’’ he said.

Odekunle, therefore, prayed that the 40 days prayers and fasting which Christian faithful had observed during the lent period would not be in vain.