Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday promised that his administration would continue to make every part of the state economically viable and liveable by opening up and developing sub-urban communities.

Ambode gave the assurance at the inauguration of two bridges and 19 roads around the Lagos-Ogun boundary, in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The two bridges are the New Aiyetoro Bridge in Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area and the New Ikola road with bridge (old Odo Obasanjo Bridge), both in Alimosho LGA.

Some of the 19 roads are Ikola Road (from Ipaja/Command to Ilo River); Ogunseye Road (from Ajasa/Command to Ikola Road); Oko Filling Road (from AIT to Ilo River) and Osenatu Ilo road (from Ibari Road to Ilo River).

Others include Amikanle Road (from AIT to Ogunseye Road); Aina Aladi road (from AIT to Ilo River) and Aiyetoro Road (from New Market/Ishefun Road intersection to Ilo River).

The construction of the roads and bridges, handled by Visible Construction Company, was flagged-off in March 2017.

Ambode said it was imperative to open up sub-urban communities to decongest the urban centres, reduce traffic congestion and create better life for the people.

“Alimosho has been a loyal constituency since Asiwaju’s administration.

“So, in return, we are giving you the dividends of democracy with these roads, so that we can connect you to the rest of Lagos.

“Just as we have connected the Itele community in Ogun State, we are trying to do the same on Epe-Ijebu-Ode Road, Ikorodu-Imota-Itokin road and it is the same thing that we are trying to do on Mile-2-Badagry and Seme road.

“It is imperative that we do these roads so that we boost economic integration with neighbouring states,” he said.

Ambode said such development would also reduce the rush to the centre and allow new families and home owners to build up in other places.

He said that the new roads would serve as alternative routes to decongest the Abeokuta Expressway and reduce travel time.

“This inauguration is historic because it was Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s vision. He started it with the LASU-Iba road up to Igando and Egbe.

“My predecessor, Gov. Raji Fashola, took it up to Ipaja; all in a bid to build a new economy in this particular axis.

“So, this administration has continued from Ipaja to Ayobo to Command and the bridge constructed in Aboru to link Abesan.

“Today, we are inaugurating a total distance of 27.4 km of roads with two bridges which we completed in one year. So, this inauguration is very significant.

“These roads are alternative routes to decongest the Abeokuta Expressway. You can take these alternative routes and go all the way to Ipaja up to Badagry.

“This was not done with my money. It is your tax money that we have used to provide and improve infrastructure and the economy of this constituency,” he said.

The governor promised to dredge the Ilo River and construct more roads in Alimosho – Adekoya Road, Suberu-Oje Road, Makinde Road, old Ota Road Ishefun and Ijon Road.

“We would also connect it with a jetty so you can take a boat ride between this area and Marina in 20 minutes,” he said.

Ambode urged residents to continue to perform their civic responsibilities by paying their taxes, saying that the government would give them more value than the taxes paid.

He also told the residents to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“My message is that I want our people to take voters registration seriously.

“It is your civic right, it is the only thing you can use to lend your voice to government,” he said.

Also speaking, Sen. Solomom Olamilekan, representing Lagos West Senatorial District, said that Alimosho LGA was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Ambode led-administration with the construction of the roads.

“Alimosho residents have come out en masse to welcome Gov. Ambode for this Easter gift — 19 roads and two bridges — in a single LGA. One of them is the longest bridge in the state after the Third Mainland Bridge.

“Before the construction of these bridges and roads, residents were moving out due to the deplorable state of the roads, but now the population in the area has doubled.

“This means that Alimosho, with its large population, is solidly declaring its support for you to seek a second term in the 2019 election,” he said.

Appreciating the governor on behalf of the communities, Mr Abiodun Coker, Chairman, Community Development Association, appreciated Ambode for transforming the area.

Coker appealed to the governor to consider the construction of the Megida-Ishefun road in Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA to reduce the hardship experienced by the residents in the area.

Mr Shakiru Yusuf, Chairman, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, expressed his gratitude to the governor for the construction of the two bridges and roads.

Yusuf appealed to the governor to fulfil his promise of situating a fish farming project in the area.

According to him, the project will create employment opportunities and boost economic activities.

In his address, Mr Ade Akinsanya, Commissioner, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, said that the network of roads would ease the burden of plying bad roads.

Akinsanya urged the communities in the area to protect the public assets by ensuring they are put to good use and not turned to markets or car parks for vehicles and trucks.