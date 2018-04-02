The police in Ogun state have arrested one Okwudili Okoro for allegedly attacking his elder brother and his wife and hacking them to death with machete.

Okwudili, said to be an apprentice under his late brother, Azuibike Okoro, in company of another person, had stormed the Ijako, Sango Ota residence of the deceased and hacked him and his wife, Jacinta, while taking their meal.

In a statement on Monday by the spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on Saturday, March 30, following a report by one Joseph Nwagu at the Sango Division that Azuibike and his wife had been hacked to death by the suspect and one Kenneth, who came all the way from Sapon in Abeokuta to commit the heinous crime.

Oyeyemi, an ASP, added that upon the report, the DPO in cbarge of Sango Division, SP Nasirudeen Oyedele, led detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested but his accomplice escaped.

On interrogation, the Ebonyi state born suspect, according to the PPRO, claimed to have served his deceased elder brother for three years, and when it was time for his brother to set his own business up, the deceased kept on using delay tactics.

“He further stated that when he realized that his brother was not ready to “settle” him, he contracted one Kenneth who is now on the run and they bought two machetes, sharpened them and headed to his deceased elder brother’s house in Ijako.

“On getting there, they met the deceased eating with his wife and before he could utter a word, they descended heavily on them and hacked them to death. The two corpses had been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital, Ota, for post mortem examination.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

“He equally directed that the escaped accomplice of the suspect be tracked down and brought to book within the shortest possible time. The CP, therefore, appealed to residents of the state not to take any threat to their lives lightly by reporting such to the police no matter who is involved,” Oyeyemi submitted.