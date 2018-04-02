Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday invaded some settlements in Tombo ward, Logo local government area in Benue State.

The herdsmen, who arrived the communities in SUV, came with their cattle which grazed freely on farmlands.

The leader of the community, Chief Job Tiza, told newsmen that the herdsmen destroyed farm crops and razed houses in the affected communities.

Tiza said farmers in the area have deserted their homes and are now taking refuge in Ayilamo, a community in Logo LGA.

He said the herdsmen displayed their weapons in the presence of soldiers who are taking part in Operation Cat Race, a military exercise in the state.