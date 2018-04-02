The Kwara Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed the arrest of five persons in connection with violence that erupted among suspected Cult members at Agaka area of Ilorin, the Kwara capital.

The Police spokesman in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen, in Ilorin.

According to him, the command was still making some arrests, and has deployed its personnel to Agaka to ensure law and order.

The police image maker assured residents in the area to go about their legitimate business, stating that peace had since returned to the area.

Newsmen visited Agaka, all shops in the area were locked as traders desert the area. Security operatives were seen keeping vigil to ensure maintenance of law and order.

The Chairman of Agaka Traders Association, Alhaji AbdulRahman Mohamned, said the violence has paralysed business activities as most shop owners have deserted the area.

He appealed to the police to ensure that peace returns to the area.