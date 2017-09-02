A man, Friday Njoku, on Friday committed suicide after killing his 25 years old fiancee, Cynthia Nwafia.

It was gathered Njoku and Cynthia had been friends for some years.

Njoku it was further gathered have done preliminary traditional introduction to the parents and relatives of the girl to indicate his intension to marry her and was accepted by Cynthia’s family.

Njoku and Cynthia’s relationship had advanced as they were already planning their formal marriage only for him to stabbed the girl to death .

He had stormed his lover’s house at 5 Amachi Street, Abakaliki, when she was cooking and stabbed her.

Cynthia was rushed to the hospital by her neighbours following alarm but she could not make it as she passed away few minutes after being taken to the hospital.

Njoku after stabbing Cynthia, went to his house in another street in Abakaliki and committed suicide.

His corpse was discovered inside his room with blood gushing out from his nose, eyes and ears at 9am the following .

Sources said that Njoku had gone to Cynthia’s family a day before he killed the girl and complained that the deceased was unfaithful to him.

Police spokesman in the State, Loveth Oda, confirmed the incident to our reporter adding that investigation have since been launched into the matter.