A Bakassi refugee, residing at the refugee camp at Ikang, was set on fire Saturday for allegedly stealing N4,000 from a petty trader.

It was gathered that the 26-year-old refugee left the camp, which is 25 kilometres from Calabar, to buy some items from a shop but ended up stealing the money, leading to the mob action.

An eyewitness said: “He went into the shop and said he wanted to buy combine (a mixture of alcohol and marijuana).

“When the woman, who was alone in the kiosk, stood up to get the drink from the shelf, the man took the woman’s purse and fled.

“The woman raised the alarm and a mob went after him. They found the purse with him and attacked him with a machete. But it had no effect on him.

“They poured petrol on him and set him ablaze. Yet his body did not burn, until somebody poured some powdery substance to neutralise whatever he had on him.”

When newsmen visited the scene Saturday evening, the body which was badly burnt was still lying at the scene, while people living nearby have fled the area for fear of being arrested by the Police.

Camp Commandant reacts

The Bakassi Camp Commandant, Effiom Edet, said the matter has been reported to the Police at Ekpri Ikang and attributed the action of the refugee to hardship.

His words: “We are going through much hardship in the camp, which may have caused the young man to attempt such a mission.

“But he ought to have known the consequences of his action. The matter has been reported to the Police.”