Two people have been killed by unknown gunmen in Tsohuwar Gwari village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source from the village said the gunmen who were said to have invaded the village at midnight last Saturday, also kidnapped nine people including a newly wedded bride.

He added that three of those abducted, however, managed to escape from the kidnappers.

According to the source, the criminals always take advantage of the bad roads in the area to commit their nefarious activities.

“They stopped people, taking advantage of the bad road, killed two people on the spot and kidnapped nine others even though three people were able to escape,” he said.

He called on both the federal and state governments to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the people.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Aliyu Mukhtar, confirmed the incident on telephone.

Just recently, 11 soldiers deployed to the Birnin Gwari area to check the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers were killed by suspected bandits.