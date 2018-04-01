Five suspected kidnappers were on Saturday killed in a gun duel by men of the Taraba state police command.

The suspects, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), David Misal, were killed at Garba Chedde by policemen attached to Bali Division after invading the residence of a businessman, Alhaji Yakubu Atiku.

According to the statement, the policemen, acting on a distress call that the suspects were in the house of the businessman to kidnap him moved swiftly to his house and engaged the kidnappers in a shootout.

Several arms and ammunition including one AK 47 and one English pump-action rifle were recovered from the suspects, whose bodies were later evacuated to the police headquarters in Jalingo.

“The report of the attack on Alhaji Atiku was received with swift action which led to the exchange of fire from both side, but with the superior gun power from our officers, five of the kidnap gang members were shot dead while others escaped with bullets wounds.

“One AK47 rifle, one English pump action, two single barrel guns, 16 cartridges, three expanded 7.62mm ammunition and assorted charms were recovered from them,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, three people including two women were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries in two separate attacks by herdsmen in Takum and Donga local government areas on Friday night.

According to Shiban Tikari, Chairman of the local government who briefed newsmen, the gunmen attacked Fawe village injuring one person and have continued to terrorise other communities in the area.

Also on Friday night, the herdsmen, according to an eyewitness, Henry Ianna attached Ayu village in Donga local government area injuring two women in the process.

According to Ianna, the gunmen numbering six emerged from the bush and attacked worshippers during a Christian wake leading to the women being injured.