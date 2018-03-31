The Police in Taraba state have saved one Alhaji Yakubu Atiku from kidnappers and killed five suspects set to perpetrate the act.

The suspects had stormed Atiku’s home in Garba-Chede, Gassol Local Government Area of the state late on Friday night, when the police were called in.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, the police killed five of the attackers, the spokesman of the command, ASP David Misal, said at a news conference on Saturday in Jalingo.

Misal said: “The operatives attached to Bali Division on March 30 at 2300 hrs engaged a group of armed men suspected to be kidnappers and armed robbers.

“The hoodlums on the same date invaded the residence of one Alhaji Yakubu Atiku of Garba-Chede in an attempt to kidnap him.

“The report was received with swift reaction from our operatives which led to an exchange of fire from both sides.

“With the superior fire power of our gallant officers, five members of the gang were shot dead while others escaped with bullet wounds,” he said.

The spokesman said one AK47 rifle, one pump action, two single barrel guns, 16 cartridges, three expended 7.62mm ammunition, two expended cartridges and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects.

He assured that the police would leave no stone unturned until they reduced the nefarious acts of kidnapping and armed robbery to the barest minimum as directed by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr David Akinremi.

Misal appealed to members of the public to always report criminal acts to the police for effective service delivery.