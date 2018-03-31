The Rivers State Police Command says it has recovered about 120 arms in the on going mop-up exercise.

Newsmen reports that in less than two weeks, the command has so far visited thirteen out of the twenty-three Local Government areas in the State.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, spokesman of the command, Nnamdi Omoni, said the sensitization embarked upon by the Task Force had been yielding results.

Omoni, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said most of the arms recovered were voluntarily surrendered.

He re-emphasized that anyone who failed to take advantage of the window created by the Inspector-General of Police, would have himself to blame.

“We have been making progress since we started this sensitization and I can tell you it has been yielding results.

“In the first week of this exercise, we recovered over a hundred arms. In another three days, we recovered 15 arms.

“Most of those who have been surrendering their arms have been doing so voluntarily.

“The IGP’s directive is being followed and people must understand that it is not targeted at anybody. We just want everyone to cooperate so we don’t have to break into people’s homes to retrieve arms,” he stated.