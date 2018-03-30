An alleged notorious cultist, Kanmi alias Father and one Samuel Alami have been arrested by police in Lagos.

The suspects were arrested at about 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at Hassan Street, Ilasamaja, where they allegedly engaged in battle with a rival cult member.

According to the police, cult related violence had resumed in the neighbourhood following Kanmi’s release from prison.

Kanmi tried to machete his victim but was apprehended by undercover policemen who got a tip-off on their plot.

The Spokesman of the state police command, Chike Oti, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said a locally made pistol loaded with two magazines was recovered from him.

Oti said: “Based on credible intelligence available to Lagos State Police Command that some cultists led by one Kanmi alias Father were planning to strike in Ilasamaja community on March 29, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Titilayo Oriyomi to bring to an end the reign of the blood thirsty cult henchman, who had been terrorising that community for a long time now and had become worse since he came back from the prison.

“At exactly 5:00 p.m., Kanmi whose trade marks were sorrow, tears and blood, arrived the community with his gang but unknown to him his rank had been infiltrated by underground operatives of the command.

“The DPO and team, who were on standby for him and his gang, sighted Kanmi and two of his associates at Hassan Street, Ilasamaja, in a fight with a young man suspected to be a member of a rival confraternity. Kanmi had lifted his machete to cut his rival before he was challenged by the police team.

“He immediately took to his heels and was pursued, arrested by the police. He was frisked and a locally made pistol loaded with two cartridges was recovered from him. Also arrested was one Alami Samuel, 22 years of age, an associate of Kanmi.

“The Commissioner of Police is using this medium to once again, warn all those who belong to nefarious, clandestine societies to renounce their membership or be arrested and dealt with according to the law.”