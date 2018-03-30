The Taraba State police command has recovered 56 rifles and over 300 live ammunition in the ongoing operation by the Force to rid the country of illegally acquired fire arms and ammunition.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, disclosed this, in Jalingo, on Friday.

Akinremi said that following the directives by the Inspector General of Police that all persons in possession of illegally acquired fire arms should surrounded willing with 21 days, some persons voluntarily surrendered their arms while the command’s operation led to the recovery of others.

He disclosed that “A total of 5 AK 47 Rifles, 1 G3 rifles, 2 k2 rifles, 3 LAR rifles, 2 pump actions rifles, 28 locally made pistols, and 300 rounds of ammunition, bringing the total to 56 rifles and 300 live ammunition” have been recovered.

“This is the first phase of the operation as it is intended to be a continuous and routine exercise until the command completely mops up all illegally acquired fire arms from the hands of individuals”

The seven suspects and recovered arms and ammunition were displayed at the command headquarters in Jalingo by the commissioner.