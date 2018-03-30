The embattled community head of Ekpan, Uvwie council area of Delta State, Chief Newton Agbofodoh, has been sentenced to death for murder.

Agbofodoh, who is one of the highest ranking chiefs in Uvwie Kingdom, was arrested on June 17, 2016 and was later arraigned in court for murder.

He was convicted by the Delta State High Court 4 in Asaba, after being found guilty of all four- count charge preferred against him.

He was sentenced to death by hanging for conspiracy to commit murder, the substantial offence of murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder and attempted murder.

He was linked to several killings within Ekpan and its environs, including the murder of one Edigbe Ikpesa sometime in October 2012.

He was also implicated in the Delta Mall robbery and wanton destruction in January 2016.

Efforts to get some leaders of the community, including the chairman of the Ekpan Community Development Committee, Innocent Adjenughure-Akpotedja, to comment on the matter were unsuccessful.