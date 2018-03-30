No fewer than 45 traffic offenders have so far been convicted by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) mobile court in Anambra during the ongoing Easter Special Patrol

Mr Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Friday.

“A total of 45 traffic offenders were arraigned and prosecuted in an Easter Special Patrol Mobile Court sitting at RS5.31, Onitsha Unit Command.

“The traffic offences ranged from Drivers License violation, overloading, non use of seat belt and failure to install Speed Limiting Device.

The sector commander said the most prevalent offences were failure to install speed limiting device, with 24 offenders,

Others were non use of seat belt and overloading, while non possession of driver’s license had 10 offenders.

Ajayi said the Mobile Court operations were part of the measures taken within the Easter patrol to raise the consciousness of motorists on safety issues on the highway.

“All the 45 offenders were convicted with option of fine and none was cautioned or discharged,” he said.

Ajayi said the mobile court would hold in other units of the state and would last throughout the Easter patrol period.

He added that no fewer than 1,000 regular and special marshals have been deployed across the command for effective Easter patrol.

According to him, the officers have been properly briefed on the task of ensuring that the state was free of traffic gridlock and that people celebrated a hitch-free Easter.

The sector commander urged motorists in the state to cooperate with the corps in the interest of safety for all road users.