Hair stylists are making brisk in Enugu, two days to the Easter celebration, newsmen report.

Newsmen who spoke to some hair stylists in the city on Friday, observed that customers’ quest to look good on resumption of work on April 3, is also responsible for the high patronage.

Miss Ogochukwu Chika, a salon owner at Agbani Road, said the high demand was due to her customers’ choices for new looks for the Easter festival.

Chika, who had been fixing artificial hair for ladies for the festive period, said that the number of customers had kept increasing.

According to her, fixing a normal hair style like all back, half pate and centre pate go for N1,200 as against N700 before, while other styles are done for between N1,500 and N1, 800.

Mrs Tochi Emesiofor, a hair braider at Uwani, said that she had been braiding her customers’ hair up to 11 p.m., everyday just to enable them to look beautiful on Easter day.

Emesiofor said she had so far made reasonable profit, adding that she would not have problem settling her children’s third term school fees.

She said she was charging N2,000 to braid Bob Marley style, without combining colours of artificial hair, while she charged between N3,000 and N4,000 for the combined style.

Another stylist at Achara Layout, Mr Elochukwu Ugwu, expressed delight at the high patronage, and prayed God for the trend to continue.

“I pray that God continues to bless me with the kind of business I am getting since we entered the Holy Week.

“At least, I have got enough money to settle all my bills, and I hope it will continue,’’ he said.