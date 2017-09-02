The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, has arrested three mobile policemen for allegedly killing a driver, Fred Ejovwokereoghre, near Emede community in the state.

According to him, the arrested officers are a mobile police unit Commander, who is a Superintendent of Police and two Sergeants attached to Mopol 33, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Ibrahim, who refused to disclose the names of the arrested officers during an interactive session with reporters, said they will be charged for murder and unprofessional conduct.

He said: “The mobile police men were escorting one Arigbogha Johnny, Director of Jonesco Company, Airport Road, Warri, when the incident occurred.”

“One Agwere Hannah reported on the same day that at about 15:15 hours, while she was by the roadside with the deceased, they were shot by mobile policemen, who were in a Hilux Pickup with registration number, PF 297 SPY coming from a ceremony at Emede community.

“She sustained bullet wound on her right leg while the deceased, who was fatally wounded was rushed to the General Hospital, Olomoro by the mobile men where he was confirmed dead by doctors,” the state Police boss added.