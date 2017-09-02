The Cross River Command of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said it has arrested six drug suspects including a blind man and a cripple in separate operations in the state.

The state Commander of the NDLEA, Mrs. Antonia Edeh, disclosed this in Calabar during a chat with journalists.

Edeh said that two suspects, Christian Joseph and Edet Bassey, were arrested for spicing meat pie, egg roll, doughnut and other snacks with cannabis sativa.

She said, “The command also made an arrest of 128.8 grams of crack cocaine transiting from Lagos to Calabar in the form of courier consignment. The receiver, Diyaolu Dare was arrested when he came to collect the consignment.

“A follow up operation led to the arrest of David James from Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area. He was arrested with 1774 pinches of substance suspected to be cocaine and 625 pinches of substance suspected to be Heroine.”

Edeh added that a cripple, Gabriel Aniefiok was found in possession of dried weed weighing 9.89kg suspected to be cannabis sativa at Big Iwuru in Biase LGA.

“Also a 45 years old blind man, Offiong Ekeng from Akpabuyo LGA was arrested with dried weed suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“Another suspect, a 70-year-old man named Joseph was also arrested in Ikot Ansa in Calabar Municipal LGA for being in possession of 1.83kg of weed suspected to cannabis sativa,” she stated.

Edeh expressed worry over the choice of using the physically challenged to perpetuate such nefarious activities, and advised parents to be vigilant and not to allow their wards fall prey to illicit peddlers.

She enjoined the public to always avail the agency with useful information that would help in arresting suspects.

According to her, the suspects are undergoing investigation and will be charged to court when investigations are completed.