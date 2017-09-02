Suspected herdsmen have reportedly shot dead a farmer identified as Efosa Omoregie in Oben community, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the deceased and youths in the area had attempted to prevent some cows sighted on their farms from eating their crops when the suspected herdsmen allegedly opened fire on them on Thursday morning.

It was also learnt that the deceased, who had two wives and 12 children, however, fell and was allegedly shot in the chest by one of the herdsmen.

The incident was said to have thrown the bereaved family and entire community into mourning.

Omoregie’s remains were said to have later been deposited at the Oben Cottage Mortuary.

However, calls to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Moses Nkombe, were not answered while a text message to him was also not replied.

But the President of the Obozogbe-Nugu, Ikobi and Iguelaba Youth Forum, Mr. Kelly Ogbeide, confirmed the incident on Friday evening.

- Advertisement -

Ogbeide explained, “Some of the youths saw Fulani herdsmen around the farm. In their usual way, the cows were eating their crops. So, they (youths) tried to stop the cows from destroying their crops. While they were doing that, the Fulani herdsmen started shooting.

“The man (deceased) started running away and while he was running, he fell. When he fell, a Fulani herdsman shot him. As at yesterday, only one person was killed.”

He, however, lamented that no arrests had been made since the incident was reported.

“The commissioner of police is aware. We reported the matter to the commissioner of police. So, he sent some men (police personnel) to the area.

“We have said that we will do a formal petition to the CP, AIG and the governor because the next time we witness this incident again, we will not take it lightly with the Fulani herdsmen,” Ogbeide added.