A middle-aged man, Sikiru Omowaye, was on Thursday sentenced to 92 days imprisonment drug trafficking by the Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti.

Omowaye, whose address is unknown, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal possession of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp).

Justice Uche Agomoh, who handed down the judgment, said the court had no option than to sentence the accused since he had made a confessional statement.

She said the three-month imprisonment should be served with hard labour.

Agomoh said she hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others who are still engaging in illicit drug trafficking.

Earlier, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officer, Mr. Charles Nwagua, told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 31, 2017 at Afao Ekiti.

According to the prosecutor, the accused was caught with 1.55 kg of Cannabis Sativa in the town.

The offence contravened Section 11 of the NDLEA Act, Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under same.