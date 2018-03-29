No fewer than 63 people were reportedly killed in two separate attacks launched by unidentified gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers on Bawar Daji village of Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday when members of the vigilante from the affected village converged to hold a meeting with a view to ensuring a conducive environment for farming in the area.

A resident of the village, who survived the attack, told newsmen under the condition of anonymity, that a group of bandits invaded the area and opened fire on the vigilante group leaving 12 dead.

“They first attacked the village on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 12 people, after getting information that a vigilante group was meeting to discuss how to confront them. Many people escaped with gunshots wounds into the bush and to neighbouring villages. Some of them later died.

“The next day, it was terrible than before as the same bandits in large numbers on motorbikes surrounded us at the cemetery during the burial of our brothers and opened fire on us. In fact, they killed almost everybody there with the exception of two other persons,” he said.