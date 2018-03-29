The Borno state police command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old commercial sex worker, Precious Needy.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Damian Chukwu, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

He said that Needy’s corpse was found with her throat slit in a toilet at Galaxy Hotel in Galadima Area of Maiduguri metropolis on March 25.

Chukwu also disclosed that the body was discovered by Onyeka Ogbonna, a staff of the hotel, noting that the matter was reported to police on March 26.

He listed suspects in the murder of the commercial sex worker as Yakubu Luka, 39; and Amelia Ka’anfsa, 26.

The commissioner explained that Luka, a security guard at the hotel, was on duty at the time of the incident, while Ka’anfsa was an immediate neighbour to the deceased.

Chukwu said the suspects were assisting the police in the investigation.