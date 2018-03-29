Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed six people in Bakin Kogi, Kaninkon chiefdom in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state.

Auta Maurice, a member of the security committee in the community, said the people were killed in separate attacks between 10am and 11am on Thursday.

He said the gunmen, numbering about 10 wore army and police uniforms.

Maurice said three people were and killed in the bush when they went to cut wood for the roofing of their houses while three others were killed at a local mining site.

He said four people who sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital in Kafanchan.

“The attacks occurred in the bush. The first attack occurred at about 10am when some members of our community went to the bush to cut wood for roofing their houses,” he said.

“All of a sudden, the herdsmen opened fire at them and three people were killed while others managed to escape. The second attack happened at about 11am at a local mining site. Three people were also killed there, while four others were injured.

“The herdsmen were dressed in army camouflage and mobile police uniforms.”

Maurice said the distance between the village and the place where the other attack took place is about five kilometres.

“We reported the case to the soldiers maintaining security in our community and we went to the bush with them, but the bandits had fled by the time they reached there,” he said.

However, the police could not confirm the incident as Aliyu Mukhtar, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command could neither responded to calls nor reply a text message sent to his telephone.