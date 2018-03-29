Men of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three persons for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Three of the suspects, Daniel Kolade, Amos Oja and Osaro Oja had threatened to kidnap one Reuben Eghobor if the sum of N1m was not paid to them.

They were said to have provided a Zenith bank account where the money would be deposited.

State Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, said the suspects were arrested through diligence investigation and information supplied by members of the public.

Kokumo listed items recovered from the suspects to include one Ak-47 rifle, one pump action gun, two double barrel guns, two dane guns and 16 live ammunition.

He said the fourth suspect, David Ajiri, was nabbed after their victim they shot and left for dead survived.

The Edo police boss explained David and his gang had robbed one Jackson Okuomoise of his Lexus SUV marked BEN 330 TA and other valuables.

He said the suspects shot their victim’s friend, Onyeka Uche and left him to die but Onyeka survived.

Kokumo said it was narrative of Onyeka that led to the arrest of David.

He said the suspects would soon be charged to court.