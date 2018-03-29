A Kasuwan Mama Upper Area court on Thursday ordered that a teacher, Moses Danladi, 23, be remanded in prison for allegedly raping a seven-year-old pupil.

Magistrate H. Lawal geve the order after Mr Danladi of Kisaghyip Federal Low Cost, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau was arraigned on a one count charge of act of gross indecency.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty of the charge.

Mr Lawal adjourned fixed May 9, for hearing.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, E.A. Inegbenoise, told the court that the victim’s uncle, one Zakka Peter of III Division, Maxwell Khobe Cantonement, reported the matter at the Bassa police station on March 15.

Mr Inegbenoise said that the complainant told the police that the victim told him that her teacher molested her.

He said that the offense contravened Section 285 of the Penal Code.