The Ondo State Police Command in Ondo State on Wednesday said it had received more than 15 guns of different categories from the public in the state.

Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, the Commissioner of Police, made this disclosure in Akure at a news conference.

Adeyanju said that the submission of guns by the public was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police [IGP] to mop up illegal firearms in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, who gave the order to all the state commissioners of police and FCT in February, said the submission should be made within 21 days.

The commissioner, however, explained that the submission was not, in anyway, connected with the successful amnesty programme organised by the State Government in December 2017.

“In compliance with the IGP’s directive, I am delighted to inform you that the turnout of the people, who were submitting their weapons has been fairly impressive.

“For this latest directive, while some people were courageous enough to voluntarily return the arms in their possession, we have also recovered some guns from cultists and armed robbers, who had been prosecuted in Owo.

“Others made their submission by using one of our suggestion boxes at the Police Public Relations Officer’s (PPRO) office in Akure to inform us where they kept their arms for us to go and pick them,” he said.

Adeyanju said that though, the submission date had lapsed, the command still wanted to give more opportunity for those who, for one reason or the other, could not meet up with the ultimatum but were still willing to submit their arms.

”We want to reiterate that whoever is found or caught with any weapons out of the window of grace will have himself or herself to blame, so it is better late than never,” he said.

In the same development, the command also paraded one Abel Joseph, a taxi driver, who was said to have been caught with 20 bags of cannabis on Owo-Akure road.

The police commissioner said that the suspect would be handed over to the NDLEA officials for proper investigation and prosecution.