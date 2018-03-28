Enugu State High Court has set free five suspected murderers of their kinsmen in Amechi-Awkwunanw, Enugu South Local Government Area.

The accused persons, Jeremy Onah, George Onovoh, John Agwu, Timothy Onah and Chief Patrick Ukwu had faced a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder of three of their kinsmen, Messrs Nnaemeka Agbo, Nnamani Ikpa and Sunday Nnamani over land tussle in 2015.

Delivering judgment on the matter, Tuesday, Justice Ngozi Orji declared that the accused were not guilty, noting that the prosecution failed to establish that the suspects actually killed or conspired with the intent to kill the deceased persons.

The court said the defence was able, through alibi and witnesses testimonies to prove their innocence on the said offence.

Reacting to the judgement, counsel to the accused persons, Prof. Richard Achara said “It is an unfortunate situation. In an attempt to rope in my clients, they allowed the murderers to go free. I am however grateful to the court for setting my clients free.”