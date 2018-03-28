The Enugu state police command has arrested a man, Tochukwu Chianugo, for allegedly killing and beheading a woman, Sussana Enejere.

The victim hailed from Ugbene Ajima in Uzouwani Local Government Area of Enugu state.

She had reportedly gone to farm on Tuesday but did not return home prompting neighbours to start a search for her.

They later reported the matter to the police which launched an investigation.

Police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.

He said the police after a painstaking investigation arrested Mr. Chianugo who reportedly confessed to killing the woman.

According to the spokesman, the suspect who hails from Ugwuoda village Nimbo ”was promptly nabbed in connection with the alleged incident”.

“Following his arrest, he took the operatives to the place where he had beheaded the victim,” Mr. Amaraizu added.

Mr. Amaraizu said the headless body, together with the severed head have been recovered and deposited in a nearby mortuary.