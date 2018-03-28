A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a 65-year-old trader, Ogbonnaya Onyenekwe, to three years’ imprisonment for trafficking six kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa commonly known as Indian hemp.

The convict was charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before Justice Saliu Saidu, on a charge of dealing in restricted narcotics.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

After his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, reviewed facts of the case.

Aernan tendered in evidence, a written statement of the convict, the bulk of drug exhibit, a request for scientific aid form, a drug analysis form, as well as remnants of the restricted substance.

The court accordingly, admitted these evidence as exhibits.

Justice Said while delivering his judgment found the accused guilty as charged and, consequently, convicted him.

He held: “The convict is hereby sentenced to a term of three years’ imprisonment which will commence from the date of sentence”.

The court also ordered that the drug substances be returned to the NDLEA for destruction.

The prosecution had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 13, 2016.

According to the prosecutor, the convict was arrested at Apollo Street in Makoko area of Lagos State, with the restricted narcotics weighing about six kilogrammes.

He said that the offense contravened the provisions of Sections 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Shortly before his sentence, the convict was given an opportunity to speak.

He soberly pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy and give him another chance to become a better person.