Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday commissioned the Alapere Road and junction improvement works in Agboyi Ketu area of the State, with an assurance that his administration will continue to judiciously put the monies paid by tax payers to good use.

Governor Ambode, who spoke at the commissioning ceremony, attended by party leaders, key stakeholders and scores of excited residents, said the 1.4km road was a fulfillment of one of the recommendations of the Traffic Summit organized by his administration in November 2015.

He said the summit, among others, recommended that critical road junctions should be redesigned, improved and or upgraded to meet present and future needs of road users to reduce travel times and support economic activities.

“Undoubtedly, this infrastructure, with the improvement it has conferred on this axis, and the signalization of the traffic here, will not only serve the purpose of reducing travel time and resolving traffic gridlock, it will also increase the value of properties in this area and become a source of prosperity to the owners. That is the Lagos of our dream. A Lagos where we all succeed, together,” the Governor said.

Governor Ambode also announced the approval for the commencement of the Phase three of the government’s Traffic Intervention Plan in the Ketu – Alapere Area, including the Dualization of the Demuren Road (Alapere Roundabout to Ketu Junction) and Davies Streets (Mr Biggs Junction to Mile 12).

He said the Phase three is a strategic linkage between the Third Mainland Bridge – Ogudu – Alapere Corridor via Alapere and Ikorodu Road – Ketu – Ojota – Mile 12 Corridor and that it would provide an alternative route for Lagosians, thereby taking pressure off the Ojota Interchange.

The State Government had earlier delivered a standard Layby in Alapere and many inner roads in the axis as part of its comprehensive plan to decongest traffic in the area.

Responding to an appeal by residents for the construction of the Agboyi-Ketu Link Bridge, the Governor assured that work would commence on the project before the end of the year.

“We have talked about the Ketu-Agboyi Link Bridge in the Town Hall Meeting; I know that is the most important project in this community. So, we have a contract between this community and government that that is what you want and so we will give it to you,” the Governor said.

Governor Ambode seized the occasion to thank residents who willingly gave up their properties for construction of the road, saying that the gesture made the delivery of the project possible on schedule.

“Our government sincerely acknowledges the contributions of all those behind the successful completion of this project especially all those who readily gave up their properties without recourse to litigation. We must publicly commend them and show our appreciation as the construction of this road was made easy for Government because of these individuals and institutions. This is indeed one of the few places in Lagos where people have supported Government’s developmental efforts without recourse to litigation or protest and we acknowledge this sacrifice,” he said.

Besides, the Governor urged residents of the area to take ownership of project and other facilities provided across the State by government and protect them, noting that the projects were being executed by their taxes.

“The truth is all these projects are more or less a return from the tax you are paying to government and so we are going to appeal to ourselves. Whatever little amount that you are paying as taxes, believe me you will get greater value in return and that is why you are able to get all these projects.

“So, I just want to encourage our people to continue to pay their taxes. Trust us, we will return your taxes in form of all these facilities that will make life more comfortable for all of us,” Governor Ambode said.

The Governor also said that his administration would support the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in the construction of the new Akinyemi Market, while assuring that those whose shops were affected by the project would be given priority.

Earlier, Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mayor Dele Oshinowo thanked Governor Ambode for transforming the entire Alapere axis, saying apart from improving on the aesthetics of the area with good road network and street lights, the project had also increased the health of the people and economy of the area.

Also, a community leader, Chief Duro Dada and Chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC) of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Chief R.O Ajayi said the project had transformed the area to a mega city.

“Today is a great day in Alapere. I have lived for about 30 years in this area and I want to thank Governor Ambode for transforming our area into another Ikoyi. As a matter of fact, people don’t want to sleep at night again because of this quality road and street light. The Governor has transformed the economy of our area and I want to assure him that we will vote for him again in 2019,” Dada said.