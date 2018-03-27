An Upper Area Court 3 Kasuwan Nama Jos, on Tuesday sentenced a 20-year-old student, Aminu Salihu, to two-year imprisonment for stabbing a man with a knife.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed sentenced the accused to two years with an option of N20,000 fine.

Mohammed also ordered the accused to pay N5,000 compensation to the victim.

He said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others who might want to indulge in similar act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sergeant. Ibrahim Gukwat, told the court that the case was reported at the State Criminal Investigation Department by one Abdulsalam Ismail of Shagari quarters, Jos, on March 10.

Gukwat said the complainant sustained serious injury as a result of the attack and was rushed to the hospital.

The prosecutor said that during Police investigation, the knife and dagger were recovered from the accused.

The accused pleaded guilty and begged the court for mercy.

The offence contravenes sections 246 and 391 A of the penal code law of Northern Nigeria.