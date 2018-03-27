The Nigeria Customs Service has arrested four suspects in Sokoto who allegedly smuggled 589 bags of imported rice concealed in a petrol tanker.

The Comptroller of NCS in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Command, Mr. Nasir Ahmad, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Ahmad said the smuggled items, which were intercepted on Sunday along Koko-Yauri road in Kebbi State, had N11.1m Duty Paid Value.

He said when the bags of rice were removed from the petrol tank, they have been contaminated by black oil, which is dangerous to human health.

The comptroller advised smugglers to find alternative legal means of livelihood and stop undermining the nation’s economy.

He appealed to the people, especially those residing in border communities, to assist officials of the command with relevant information to track down smugglers.

According to him, it was the third time the command would be intercepting such illegal goods in a tanker.

He said that on investigation, it was revealed that the suspects were on their way to Suleja in Niger State.