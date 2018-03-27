Multiple vehicles accident on Ijebu–Ode–Ore expressway has claimed three lives – a female passenger and two male passengers, and injured 10 others on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 11am at the Odogbolu stretch of the expressway, involved a bus on the fleet of God Is Good Motors transport company marked AYJ836XK and a Mercedes Benz (Mack) with registration number SKB 844AA.

It was learnt that in an attempt by the bus which was sandwiched at the time between two trucks to overtake them, it had side collision with the truck on its left hand side, swerved and collided with the second truck, according to Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi.

Also, the Sector Commander, Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Clement Oladele, who confirmed the accident to The Nation, attributed the cause to “wrongful overtaking, speeding and loss of control.”

Oladele said 19 people were involved in the accident, adding that the dead had been taken to the morgue of State Hospital Ijebu–Ode while the injured were taken to Ro’ona Hospital also in Ijebu – Ode for medical attention.

“The dead were deposited at the Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary, while the injured victims were taken to Ro’ona Hospital, Ijebu Ode for medical attention.

“Also, the vehicles involved were handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, Odogbolu Division,” he said.