Some experts and stakeholders have admonished parents not to relinquish their parenting roles to house maids in order to ward off negative influences on their children.

They gave the advice in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

They noted that the passive involvement of parents in their children’s upbringing had contributed to the immorality, juvenile delinquency and abuse of minors in the society.

Some said that the absence of parents from home following their quest to acquire more money had put a strain on the relationship between parents and exposed children to negative influences.

However, some of the experts were of the opinion that separation of parents due to marital issues, single parenting or relocation due to work also exposed children to negative influences.

An educationist, Mrs Christiana Sham, disclosed that social media had contributed immensely to some negative tendencies exhibited by children in the society.

Sham said that social media platforms like face book, instagram, 2go and others were created to connect people of similar interest in the world, adding that some children are using them negatively.

The educationist, however, blamed some parents for procuring some devices for under-age children, who use them without supervision, thereby accessing some adult sites not meant for them.

“ And they also go a step further by imitating some of the things they see and read in their quest to emulate notable figures.

“I advice parents to monitor their children and their social media activities to ensure they do not inculcate negative tendencies.’’

On her own part, Mrs Precious Yusuf, a psychologist is of the opinion that the passive involvement of parents in their children’s upbringing and peer influence also contributes to negative tendencies they exhibits.

“Some parents are so busy that they rarely communicate or involve themselves in the activities of their children, which make them susceptible to negative tendencies.

“Other kids imbibe it from their interaction with their peers or neighborhood because their parents are too busy to teach or correct them right and wrong.

“There is need for parents to spend more time with their children, know their friends and who they relate with and other things they are exposed to.’’

Yusuf also added that separation due to marital problems or based on residence also contributed to negative influences in some cases.

“In some cases when parents are not cohabiting together due to work or marital issues, it also affects children due to inadequate disciplinary measures.’’

From another perspective, Mrs Grace David, a legal practitioner blamed the political setting in the country as one of the influences that affected children negatively.

“Even our political arena is not left out of the blame because our children and youths see everything happening especially in the discharge of justice.

“Corruption is not seen as a crime, but rather an easy way of making money.

“So, even though instilling discipline starts from the home, the government, religious and traditional institutions also need to raise more awareness on inculcating good traits in the society,’’ David said.

However, some parents explained that the reliance on house maid to assist in house chores and care of the children was inevitable as it was to enable them carter to the needs of the family.

Mrs Joy Timothy, a banker said the nature of her job had compelled her to employ reliable persons to assist in house chores and care of her children.

“Gone are those days when a woman would just sit at home, while the man works to provide for the upkeep of home and family members.

“So, whether we like it or not, we have to get someone to assist us; the alternative is to leave them at schools or crèche.

“However, there is the need to ensure strict compliance on the house rules by the workers and treat them rights to ensure they care for the children’’, Timothy said.

On his part, Mr Livinus Theopilus, businessman and father of five, stressed the need to employ the services of good, honest and God fearing workers to assist in the care of the children.

Theopilus added that a child abuse video that went viral forced him to install a CCTV camera in his house to monitor the activities of his house workers.

“Most of us have cameras in our shops to monitor crime in our business, but neglect the most important thing, which are our children.

Theophilus, therefore, stressed the need for parents to participate actively in the upbringing of their children to rid the society of certain ills from the home, which would be reflected in the society at large