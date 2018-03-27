A strange disease has ravaged Dungurawa village, in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano state, claiming 8 lives.

Residents said on Monday that the strange disease started about a week ago in the community and has created panic as it claims lives almost on a daily basis. They said the deceased are five children and three young men ranging from 13 to 25 years old while the children are seven years below.

The disease according to the residents, starts with the symptoms of high fever, headache and stomach pains.

A resident that lost three children Malam Suleiman Musa Tafida who was emotional said his third son died this afternoon after losing two other children to the strange disease.

“My two children Umar and Khadija died last Friday and Saturday while Ibrahim died today, they all had the same symptoms and died after a very short while. Umar died at home while Khadeeja died at the hospital,” said Suleiman Tafida.

Also another parent that lost his daughter to the strange disease Haruna Abdullahi said his daughter died last Thursday after developing high fever in the morning and died in the evening as the situation became worse.

The Ward Head of the area Malam Dahiru confirmed the situation noting that they have informed the health department of the local government calling for help from the state government to address the situation as the whole village has being thrown into confusion.

Newsmen visited Dawakin Tofa local government council where the head of the health department who did not give his name also confirmed the death of some of the residents due to the strange disease, said they dispatched a team to the affected area and have sent the results to the state ministry of health.

Efforts to speak with the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabir Ibrahim Gwarzo, on the situation proved abortive as his phone line was off.

Dawakin Tofa Local Government area is about 40km away from Kano, the state capital.