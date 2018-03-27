A 36-year-old woman, Ngwu Nkeiru, who allegedly poured hot water on her housekeeper and burnt her hands and legs with hot pressing iron, was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at No. 47a, Ogundana St., off Allen Ikeja, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of assault and assault occasioning harm.

The prosecutor, Insp. Benson Emuerhi, said that the accused poured hot water on her housekeeper, Chioma Samuel, 11 and burnt the victim’s hands and legs with a hot pressing iron.

Emuerhi told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 5 at her residence in Lagos.

He said that the accused was confronted by some women, who were her neighbours, when they noticed the wounds on the victim’s body.

“After asking Chioma on how she sustained the injuries, the women confronted the accused and insisted that she should take the victim to a hospital for treatment,’’ the prosecutor said.

According to him, the accused was, however, arrested by the Police following a tip-off when she refused to heed to the women’s advice.

The offences contravened Sections 172 (f), (g) and 279 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule Amzat, however, granted her bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Amzat said that the sureties should be gainfully employed.

She also said that the sureties must be property owners in Lagos with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

Amzat adjourned the case until April 16 for hearing.