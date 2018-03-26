Benue State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, on Monday confirmed that five farmers have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Briefing journalists at the state police command headquarters in Makurdi, Owoseni said the killings took place in Agatu, Guma and Makurdi local government areas of the state.

He said the herdsmen killed three persons in Olegobiudu, Agatu LGA, on Sunday night.

Thousands were also rendered homeless by the attackers.