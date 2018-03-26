A pregnant woman, Lauratu Abdullahi, 30, has asked a Sharia Court at Magajin Gari in Kaduna State to dissolve her marriage because her husband has not been performing his sexual duties to her.

Mrs Abdullahi also told the court that her husband, Yahya Tanko, was always assaulting her and was also not providing for her.

The mother of five told the court on Monday that Mr Tanko had starved her of sex and food for the past four months.

“I want the court to dissolve our marriage because my husband does not love and care for me anymore. He beats me when he pleases,’’ she told the court.

However, Mr Tanko denied the allegations, saying that he still loved Abdullahi, pointing out that the woman was carrying a four-month-old pregnancy.

“I want to inform the court that my wife is four months pregnant, so her claim of being sexually starved is incorrect,” said Mr Tanko.

The judge, Musa Sa’ad, asked Mrs Abdullahi if she was pregnant and the sex-starved woman said she was, noting however, that the ”romance that resulted into the pregnancy lasted for only one month.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the case has been adjourned until April 3 for the two parties to present their guardians and witnesses.