The Agbaluku-Arigidi Akoko community was in pensive mood Sunday evening following the sudden death of two persons reportedly caused by a reckless driver.

Eye witness said the incident occured around 6pm and involved two vehicles and three motorcycles at Semusemu area, Agbaluku-Arigidi road.

Sources said a driver of Toyota Camry car drove in a reckless manner in front of a Petrol station in the vicinity.

It led to the death of two persons on the spot,while two others were on a danger list in an undisclosed private hospital in Ikare Akoko.

It was alleged that the driver of the vehicle that crushed three motor cycles drove under the influence of alcohol.

There was traffic gridlock as many motorists and cyclists waited helplessly before the men of Road Safety Corps, Ikare unit command came for rescue operation.

Confirming the incident, the Ikare-Akoko unit Commander, Jimoh Basiru, attributed the carnage to recklessness on the part of the driver.

He warned motorists and other road users to be cautious while on the wheels.