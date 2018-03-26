The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Sokoto State said it has arrested a suspected cattle rustler, Aliyu Danzuru who terrorized some parts of the state.

The corps also arrested two suspected electricity cable vandals, Shehu Ibrahim and Abubakar Sani.

The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr Babangida Dutsinma, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on arrest of the suspects on Monday in Sokoto.

He said that the arrest of Danzuru who have been on the security watch for long period followed a tip off on March 24.

The commandant said that Danzuru was popular among notorious bandits and was said to have masterminded numerous cow rustlings in Raba Local Government Area and environs.

Dutsinma explained that on investigation, Danzuru led the corps to arrest the gang’s arms supplier, one Alhaji Yale, who died after being hospitalised from high blood pressure.

He said before Yale’s death, four locally made rifles, ammunitions and machetes were recovered from his house.

The commandant said that the deceased refused to disclose the whereabouts of some AK 47 rifles mentioned by Danzuru.

He said that Danzuru had named eight other gang members that included Babangida Audu, Amadu Bello, Isa Kusar-Hausawa, Jammu Kusar-Fulani, Basiru Bello, Gyade Dutesen-Kusra, Lawwali Kusar Gobirawa and Salisu Hanci.

He said all the suspects were residents of various settlements in Raba Local Government Area.

Dutsinma added that the arrest was made possible by the joint security agencies against kidnappings and cattle rustling in the state.

The commandant said the two electricity cables vandals, Ibrahim and Sani were also arrested on the same day with electricity cables stolen from installations on Raba-Sokoto road.

He said investigation on the matter was ongoing.

He enjoined the people to support security agencies with useful intelligent information in order to track reoccurring criminal activities in Raba areas.